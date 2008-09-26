NBC's Jeff Zucker: Don't Listen To My Boss - Our National Ads Are Doing Fine

Stamford, meet Burbank. Burbank, Stamford. Perhaps you folks should talk more.



GE CEO Jeff Immelt, 9/25: “We are seeing pressure in the local ad market like we saw in the second quarter. And clearly the economy, as some sectors of the economy has pressure that hurt some of the national advertising like in the auto segment.”

NBC U CEO (and GE employee) Jeff Zucker, 9/26: “”We haven’t seen an advertising slowdown on a national level yet in the United States but obviously we’re concerned about it, and I think if you’re not concerned about it you’re in denial.”

Earlier: NBC Fesses Up: Our Ads Are Shrinking, Too

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.