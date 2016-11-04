NBC reporter has incredibly measured reaction to getting taunted by Trump in front of thousands of people

Alex Castellanos, Republican Strategist, left, and Katy Tur. Photo: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

NBC News reporter Katy Tur offered a measured response after Donald Trump singled her out at a rally for supposedly neglecting to report on his supporters.

“We have massive crowds,” Trump told a rally audience on Wednesday. “There’s something happening. They’re not reporting it.”

Pointing at Tur, he continued: “You’re not reporting it, Katy. There’s something happening, Katy. There’s something happening, Katy.”

Speaking with MSNBC anchor Brian Williams Wednesday night, Tur acknowledged that it was strange to have a presidential nominee and thousands of his supporters verbally criticise her in unison.

Really amazing reflection by @KatyTurNBC about what it was like to be taunted by Trump today in FL. Worth a watch, from @11thHour tonight pic.twitter.com/21a5IITzOg

— Chris Golden (@chrisgolden) November 3, 2016

“It is a unique experience to have an entire crowd of people, whether it is an open aired venue like we were today, or a stadium with 10,ooo-plus people, booing you. And it’s especially weird when they’re saying your name and staring directly at you,” Tur said.

The Trump campaign embedded reporter also pointed out that the real-estate magnate continues to mislead rally attendees when he claims that members of the media “never show the crowds” at rallies.

The NBC reporter noted that the campaign doesn’t allow journalists to leave the press pen and mingle in the crowd, and Trump himself knows perfectly well that the main “pool camera” that pipes in the live feed to all the cable networks stays directly on the candidate while other individual press cameras will be pointed in different directions at the rallies.

“Donald Trump also does know this to be incorrect. He’s joked in private with reporters about how he knows how the pool camera works,” Tur said.

She added: “This is a shtick that he does to rile up his base, to give them an excuse for polls that might not be in his favour, to give them an excuse to berate somebody who is not Donald Trump, and to blame somebody for something that doesn’t look as good as they want it to look.”

Tur is hardly the only reporter that Trump has publicly chastised.

The Republican presidential nominee has singled out CNN’s Sara Murray at campaign events, famously mocked a disabled New York Times reporter at a rally, and regularly takes to Twitter to complain about coverage from individual reporters.

