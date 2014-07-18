NBC Reportedly Pulls Reporter Who Witnessed Child Deaths From Gaza

NBC News has pulled Ayman Mohyeldin from Gaza after the veteran journalist personally witnessed the death of four Palestinian boys, according to a Thursday report by The Intercept.

According to the report, by Glenn Greenwald, NBC executives said the decision was due to “security concerns” as Israel prepares its ground invasion. The attack that left the children dead occurred near the hotel where Mohyeldin and other journalists were staying. However, Greenwald insinuated the move could have been because the reporter’s “powerful” coverage of the conflict had angered the pro-Israeli political establishment.

“Over the last two weeks, Mohyeldin’s reporting has been far more balanced and even-handed than the standard pro-Israel coverage that dominates establishment American press coverage; his reports have provided context to the conflict that is missing from most American reports and he avoids adopting Israeli government talking points as truth. As a result, neocon and ‘pro-Israel’ websites have repeatedly attacked him as a ‘Hamas spokesman’ and spouting ‘pro-Hamas rants,'” Greenwald wrote.

The day before his reported removal from Gaza, Mohyeldin reported on the deaths of the four young Palestinian boys. He said he played with them and kicked around a ball shortly before their death.

“The attack – and its heartrending aftermath — was witnessed by NBC News. Moments earlier, the boys were playing soccer with journalists on the beach. The four victims were named as Ahed Atef Bakr and Zakaria Ahed Bakr, both 10 years old, Mohamed Ramez Bakr, 11, and Ismael Mohamed Bakr, 9,” Mohyeldin’s report said.

NBC and Mohyeldin did not return requests for comment from Business Insider.

Additional reporting by Hunter Walker.

