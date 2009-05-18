NBC Renews Fan favourite 'Chuck'

After weeks of wishing and hoping and campaigning from Chuck fans, NBC has renewed Josh Schwartz’s action comedy for 13 episodes this fall.

Much like with the lower-rated Dollhouse, which Fox renewed on Friday, the network “made some business concessions” to give Chuck a third season.

NBC’s full fall schedule will be revealed Tuesday. There’s still no official word on the fate of Law and Order, Medium or My Name is Earl.

