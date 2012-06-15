NBC Producer's Death May Have Been Suicide

Gothamist has more sad details on Eric Wishnie, the former NBC producer who fell to his death yesterday in Greenwich Village. Wishnie was reportedly fired from NBC last year for alcohol and pill addiction and was recently estranged from his wife. Brian Williams dedicated last night’s evening news broadcast to Wishnie, saying he was an “enormously talented producer and kind and good-hearted soul.”



