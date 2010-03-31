NBC Poaches AOL's Ad Exec Cate Carley For iVillage

Cate (far left) at the Addy Awards in 2008.

Photo: AAF

AOL’s regional sales director Cate Carley is leaving for iVillage, NBC Universal announced today. Carly has been working for AOL since 2005, joining as sales director for their health network.iVillage is preparing to debut new Family and Beauty & Style verticals later this year. Carley will be in charge of enticing advertisers onto those sites.



She has been regional sales director at AOL for two years, previously leading sales for their health network and Time Inc’s pharmaceutical category.

The iVillage family of female-focused sites, which was acquired under NBC Universal (GE) in March 2006, has been trying to recover from a suffering ad market and a plummet in traffic. For the past couple of years, iVillage has shuttered some verticals, hooked up with new partners and redesigned. NBC said iVillage got a recent boost in the first quarter and now has 30 million uniques per month.

