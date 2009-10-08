NBC Poaches A Yahoo For iVillage

NBC will make Yahoo’s Lauren A. Meller its Vice President of Communications for iVillage, the company announced today.



GE (GE) subsidiary NBC acquired iVillage, a portal for women, for $600 million in March 2006. It’s been a dissapointment since as iVillage’s traffic tanked along with the online ad market as a whole.

PR Newser has some background on Lauren’s career and iVillage:

Meller’s background includes work as Senior Public Relations Manager for Epinions, Inc. and Public Relations Manager for Excite @ Home. She began her career in 1995 at Porter Novelli.

iVillage is in the midst of a re-launch and Director of Communications Mary Ellen Mooney said that most PR is being handled internally, however the company does have a “limited engagement” with agency Kaplow Communications to assist with re-launch PR efforts.

