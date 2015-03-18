NBC reportedly plans to launch an Apple TV app later this year

NBC is still planning to launch a standalone streaming app on the Apple TV, according to a recent report from 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman, though it likely won’t be bundled into Apple’s TV subscription service that will reportedly cost between $US30 and $US40 a month.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple is planning to launch its own Apple TV service that will feature “about 25 channels, anchored by broadcasters such as ABC, CBS, and Fox, and would be available on Apple devices such as the Apple TV,” and you’ll notice that NBC was left off the list of planned content partners.

While talks between Apple and NBC are rumoured to have stalled due to a “falling out,” according to Gurman, NBC still plans to debut an NBC app on the Apple TV that requires users to sign in with their cable subscription account, similar HBO GO.

This would be different than the apps offered through Apple’s bundled Apple TV subscription service, all of which wouldn’t require users to sign in with an existing cable subscription as they are instead paying Apple $US30 to $US40 a month.

NBC wants to launch its Apple TV app alongside similar apps for Amazon and Xbox in the second half of 2015, according to a leaked slide from “a source with knowledge of NBC’s digital roadmap.

In addition to Apple’s plans to launch an Apple TV subscription service, Apple is also said to be working on a new version of its Apple TV set-top streaming box that will be slimmer, feature a new version of iOS, and include a redesigned remote with a new taptic button.

You can read Gurman’s entire report over at 9to5Mac.

