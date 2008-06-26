NBC: Our Shows Are Big Hits, Online

NBC (GE) struggles in the broadcast ratings. But it has a few shows that do pretty well online. So it’s no surprise that they’d become the first network to announce they’ll start releasing online ratings for specific shows, like “30 Rock” and “Heroes.”



The numbers, from Nielsen Online, will be released on a monthly basis, rather than on an overnight basis like Nielsen’s TV ratings. But they’ll be roughly compatible: Nielsen breaks out the specific demographics like 18-49 and 18-34, just as they do for TV ratings.

NBC won’t be the first to put out online show metrics, but they are the first to commit to it on a regular basis. CBS released some online data for shows in March, but lost enthusiasm after “Jericho” (a big online hit) tanked on TV. One factor in NBC’s decision is the availability of Nielsen’s Video Census, which launched in March. Another: NBC has shows that do well in DVR homes and online, and is eager to sell those viewers to advertisers.

