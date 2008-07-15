NBC: Online Olympics Nearly Sold Out. What Does That Mean?

NBC U tells Mediaweek ad sales are going pretty well for the Beijing Olympics. Four weeks before the start of the games, NBC says 85% of the ad inventory on NBCOlympics.com is sold.



It’s unclear if this includes the NBC video programming that Micrsoft’s MSN will carry. But either way, it’s a bit of a meaningless claim, since NBC really doesn’t know how many people will end up tuning in, and thus how much inventory it will have to sell. NBC’s hope: like CBS’s March Madness, there will be significant at-work viewing because events scheduled in the evening in Beijing will unfold during work hours on the East Coast.

Viewers will have to put up with some annoyances: NBC is selling 15- and 30-second pre- and mid-roll video spots only. Less-intrusive overlay ads don’t conform to International Olympic Committee standards on advertising during the games, and won’t be popping up this summer on any Olympics video.

See Also: NBC U Olympic Schedule: Table Tennis Live Online, Gymnastics On Tape Delay

NBC To Advertisers: We Promise To Find Olympic Viewers For You

NBC’s Olympics Policy: Big Win For Pirate P2P Sites

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.