NBC Olympics / General Motors Singer Brandi Carlile: Another YouTube Star Is Born

If you’ve been watching the Olympics, you’ve probably seen the ad: 60 seconds in which the soaring voice of an unnamed country singer turns General Motors (GM) cars into objects of extraordinary depth and beauty.



The singer is Brandi Carlile, the song is “The Story,” and the Youtube video (link below), naturally, has gone wild. And no wonder: If GM made cars as well as they make ads, we’d never drive anything else:

Link to video here (embedding disabled by BMG). Live version below:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.