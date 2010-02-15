NBC Olympics 'Boss Button' Doesn't Help Much If You're On A Mac

Like the famous, funny “boss button” in CBS’s March Madness streaming video player, NBC has decided it needs a similar boss button for its Olympics video.



The gag is that if you click it, it makes it look like you’re doing work, and not watching Olympics videos at the office. Good luck explaining that to your boss if you’re working on a Mac, though!

If you click the boss button in NBC’s video player, powered by Microsoft Silverlight, it silences the video and displays a fullscreen image that makes it look like you are at a Windows 7 PC with an empty Excel spreadsheet open.

Handy! But it’s not going to help much when we get busted watching curling on our office iMac!

