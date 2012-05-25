NBC Will Air 230 Days Of Olympics Coverage Over A Two-Week Span

Photo: José Goulão via Flickr

NBC Universal is stepping up its game for the Olympics.The company plans to air 5,535 hours of coverage across its networks and online between July 27 and August 12.



NBCOlympics.com will air 3,500 of those hours by showing the medal rounds of every event live.

The mothership, NBC, will air 272.5 hours of coverage. The fun will usually begin at 10 a.m., after the Today Show, on weekdays and as early as 5 a.m. on weekends.

The rest of the coverage will be split between NBC Sports, Bravo, MSNBC, CNBC, and Telemundo.

Basically, you’ll be able to watch every Olympic event you can possibly dream of.

FangBites.com has the full press release if you want the gory details >

