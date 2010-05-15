NBC Will Give You Free Stuff To Hype Its Shows

NBC is hoping it can count on its most devoted viewers to boost ratings in upcoming seasons.



MediaWeek reports that on May 17, the networking is launching “Fan It,” a rewards program by which fans earn points by sharing videos or discussing programs on Facebook, MySpace, MyNBC and Twitter.

Fans can then redeem these points for everything from NBC merchandise and sweepstakes entries to sneak peaks of new series.

From MediaWeek:

The drive behind Fan It is both to provide NBC’s most passionate fans with an outlet to interact and weigh in, while also harnessing that passion to help reach new viewers — particularly over the next few weeks as the network introduces its fall lineup to advertisers, or next fall, when NBC looks to rebound with a slew of high-profile shows.

We suspect “Law & Order” fans might not have very nice things to say right about now.

