NBC: Not Our Fault US Gymnasts Blew Gold

After reading our post about the alleged causes of Alicia Sacramone’s disastrous balance beam flub, NBC Sports was kind enough to say that they had no responsibility for the TV delay we blamed on them.



Instead, NBC says, “The delay that Steve Penny of USA Gymnastics was referring to was at the request of CCTV (Chinese television).”

Which means that Sacramone’s screw-up was caused by–you guessed it–the Chinese. And since the Chinese were the folks US team coordinator Martha Karolyi blamed in the first place, we’ve come full circle. Apparently, China wasn’t sure their 14-year old gymnasts would get the job done.

Meanwhile, the only party who had any responsibility whatsoever for toppling off the beam continues to have the grace and maturity not to blame anyone but herself.

