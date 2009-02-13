NBC: No, We Didn't Pay To Interview Lady With 8 Babies

A woman named Nadya Suleman had octuplets earlier this month. Then, a couple days later, NBC News landed an exclusive interview. Lots of people watched.



Then, from somewhere, rumours started that NBC paid Nadya for the interview. Today, an NBC rep denied the charges. “NBC News does not pay for interviews,” NBC News SVP of communications Allison Gollust told TVNewser:

“We did not pay Nadya Suleman, or anyone who represents her, for our interview. We didn’t licence a single photo or video from her, or anyone who represents her. Not a dime. I cannot be more clear about this. There is no deal with anyone at NBC Universal — not at NBC News, not at Bravo. No one.”

Here’s the interview:



