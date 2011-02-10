BOOM! NBC Nightly News Posts Highest Ratings In 6 Years

Brian Williams was on fire last week!



Last week NBC “Nightly News” saw its highest ratings in over six years according to Nielsen, with over 11.2 million total viewers.

Williams and the team anchored the broadcast from Cairo, Egypt from Monday to Wednesday, and from Amman, Jordan on Thursday — which goes to show how tuned in Americans were to the crisis in Egypt.

“Nightly News” even bested the ratings behemoths Grey’s Anatomy and The Bachelor.

NBC’s coverage came out 1.471 million viewers ahead of ABC “World News” and 3.944 million viewers ahead of CBS “Evening News” — which isn’t that much of a surprise, considering “Nightly News” has come out ahead of those two for the past 73 weeks.

On Thursday, the night of Christiane Amanpour’s interview with Hosni Mubarak, “Nightly News” maintained an advantage over ABC of 1.571 million.

For the week, “Nightly News” also led in the key demo of 25-54. It delivered a 2.8 rating, ahead of ABC “World News” at 2.3 and CBS “Evening News” at 1.9.

