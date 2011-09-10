The NBC News Twitter Account Was Just Hacked In Disgusting 9/11 Prank

Two days before the tenth anniversary of the attacks of September 11th, 2001, someone hacked into the official NBC News twitter account and fake posted messages that another attack was underway at Ground Zero.



The perpetrator(s), on Twitter at @S_kiddies, proclaimed they are affiliated with the Anonymous hacking network.

Within 15 minutes Twitter shut down both the hacker’s account, and the NBC News account to prevent the false information from spreading.

NBC put out a statement condemning the hackers and apologise to their readers.

“The NBC News twitter account was hacked late this afternoon and as a result, false reports of a plane attack on ground zero were sent to @NBCNews followers,” the statement said. “We are working with Twitter to correct the situation and sincerely apologise for the scare that could have been caused by such a reckless and irresponsible act.”

The incident is reminiscent of one earlier this year against Fox News Politics which claimed President Obama had been shot. In that instance, the hackers changed the account’s password, preventing Fox News staff from stopping the flow of disinformation.

The first tweet People notice Hackers continue their sick prank The hackers identify themselves NBC Director of Social Media Ryan Osborn tweets Quick response Affiliated with anonymous The description on their now-deactivated account read: Anonymous Supporters :: Hackers :: Exploiting simplistic methods with hilarious results :: Occasionally doing it for teh lulz :: We are The Script Kiddies No remorse

