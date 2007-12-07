NBC News Turns Out Freelancers

Tough time to be a freelancer working for big NYC media right now: In addition to the cuts the NYPost wrote about this morning, NBC News is putting the kabosh on freelance hires for the rest of the year. Internal NBC memo via TVNewser and Inside Cable News:

Guys — I am sending this out with a heavy heart… [NBC News President] Steve Capus has asked us to forgo the hiring of all Daily Hire & Freelance camera and audio crews for the next three weeks starting tomorrow. The Crews that were scheduled for tomorrow Dec 5th will remain as scheduled, however, beginning Friday Dec 6th all shoots will be considered on a case by case basis. Breaking news will be covered on a case by case basis. This is a company wide mandate that all the bureaus will have to follow.

Sources tell us that the freelance freeze is separate from the larger cost-cutting measures. With regard to the later, we’re told that Capus is asking for buyouts across the news division before numbers of layoffs are finalised, but that cuts will fall heavily on network news operations. NBC would like to save more than the $40 million the Post reported, we’re told.

