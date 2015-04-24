The incredible story of one family's journey with a transgender 5-year-old girl who lives as a boy

On Tuesday night, “NBC Nightly News” debuted the first of Kate Snow’s series on transgender children.

The segment, titled “Jacob’s Journey,” was a huge hit with viewers. Nearly eight million people tuned in to watch the story of five-year-old Jacob Lemay, who was born a girl but has identified as a boy since birth.

Since the six-minute segment was posted to NBC News’ Facebook, it has received a whopping 10 million views and counting.

NBC Nightly News’ reports on transitioning children are airing the same week that Bruce Jenner will sit down with Diane Sawyer for a “20/20” special, in which the Olympian-turned-reality star will reportedly discuss his own transition to becoming a woman.

In anticipation of Jenner’s groundbreaking interview, NBC is taking a thoughtful look into the lives of families raising transgender children.

Here’s the story of how the Lemay family knew their daughter “Mia” was transgender — and how they transitioned him into “Jacob.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.