Video shows NBC News reporter accosted by angry man while reporting live on Hurricane Ida

NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster was accosted by a man during a live shot in Mississippi covering Tropical Storm Ida. AP Photo/Steve Helber

NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster faced a scary encounter when reporting on Hurricane Ida.

A man pulled up in a pickup truck and angrily harassed Brewster and his crew.

Brewster later confirmed he and his team were okay.

NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster was harassed Monday morning by an irate man who jumped out of a pickup to yell at Brewster and his crew as reported live on Hurricane Ida.

Brewster, an NBC correspondent, was reporting from the shore in Gulfport, Mississippi, which made landfall in Louisiana over the weekend.

As Brewster was explaining how mail delivery was still continuing as normal during live shot in the 11 a.m. hour, a white pick-up truck pulled up behind him.

A man ran from the truck and accosted Brewster, who took the interruption in stride and turned the other way to continue his report.

While it was hard to discern what the man was angry about, he could be heard yelling about “accuracy.”

While Brewster tried to keep reporting, the man continued to harass and yell at Brewster’s camera crew.

“Craig, I’m going to toss it back to you,” Brewster said before the man could be seen getting Brewster’s face and shoving him.

“Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey hey…um, we’re going to check in with Shaq Brewster just to make sure all is well. There’s a lot of crazy out there, a lot of crazy,” Craig Melvin, the MSNBC host anchoring the network’s news for the hour, said.

After interviewing Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana, Melvin told viewers that Brewster was okay.

“You probably saw or heard a few moments ago one of our correspondents was disrupted by some wacky guy during his live shot there in Mississippi…pleased to report that Shaquille Brewster is doing just fine, Shaq is okay,” he said.

Brewster also confirmed on Twitter that he and his crew were alright following the scary incident.