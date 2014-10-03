An American Cameraman For NBC News Has Ebola -- And He's Coming Back To The US

Reuters Health workers carry buckets of disinfectant at the newly-constructed Island Clinic and Ebola treatment center in Monrovia, Liberia, September 25, 2014.

An unnamed American freelance cameraman/writer in Liberia has tested positive for the deadly Ebola virus and will be flown back to the United States for treatment, NBC News reports.

The freelancer was hired by NBC on Tuesday to support Dr. Nancy Snyderman on assignment in Monrovia, but he came down with symptoms of the virus on Wednesday, according to NBC. On Thursday, he was diagnosed as having the virus.

The freelancer’s condition comes just days after the Centres for Disease Control confirmed the first case of Ebola being diagnosed in the U.S. The male patient currently in intensive care in Dallas, Texas also contracted the virus in Liberia.

“We are doing everything we can to get him the best care possible,” NBC News President Deborah Turness said in a note to staff. “He will be flown back to the United States for treatment at a medical center that is equipped to handle Ebola patients.”

Ebola spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids and blood of people who are already infected, or with infected animals, according to the CDC. It is not spread through air or water.

