The anonymous election 'confessions' of internet users reveal a lot about the latest primary results

NBC News has created a special “Election Confessions” tag for Tumblr posts, giving people an anonymous way to voice their opinions on the current crop of presidential candidates.

The results provide a fascinating look into the mindset of the electorate during one of the most unusual and unpredictable elections in recent US history.

People all over the political, geographical, and social spectrum posted typed or hand-written takes on how they felt. You can even call a special phone number and leave a voice mail, which NBC will turn into a post.

The confessions display a range of emotions among voters, with fear, anger and passion particularly well-represented. Some confessors even explain why they plan to vote for someone whose views they don’t actually share.

If anything, the success of the “Election Confessions” campaign underscores the new ways people are becoming politically engaged in the age of social media. Of course, it remains to be seen if the people who post “confessions” actually turn up at the polls.

