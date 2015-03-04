Here's what's happening at the top of NBC News...

Every since NBC News anchor Brian Williams was suspended for embellishing war stories, everyone has been watching NBC News to see what other changes might follow.

Specifically, people have wondered whether there might be a leadership shake-up.

Now we have our answer.

(Yes.)

As Cynthia Littleton of Variety reported this morning, NBC News is in talks with Andrew Lack, a former CBS and Bloomberg television executive, to join the company as chairman of the NBC News group. Lack would replace Patricia Fili-Krushel, the current Chairman of the news group, who would be given another job within the company.

If Lack does take over NBC News, the fate of Deborah Turness, the President of NBC News and a second executive in the crosshairs since the Brian Williams imbroglio, would be in Lack’s hands.

The agreement with Lack has not yet been consummated, sources say. A source with some knowledge of the situations estimates that an agreement might be reached within days. Another source believes the deal is likely to get done.

So what happened?

Andy Lack.

According to a source familiar with the situation, after Brian Williams’ departure, Ms. Fili-Krushel and her boss, the CEO of NBC Universal, Stephen B. Burke, agreed that the news division needed an experienced, well-respected journalist to step in and calm the frustration and division within the newsroom. Ms. Fili-Krushel does not have a deep journalism background, and much of the criticism and second-guessing in recent weeks has focused on this. It’s not clear who initiated the decision, but Ms. Fili-Krushel, who is said to be one of Steve Burke’s closest advisors, agreed with the logic of the move and agreed to step aside.

As the president of NBC News, Ms. Turness will report to Mr. Lack. Mr. Turness joined NBC News in 2013 and has had a controversial tenure at the top. If and when Mr. Lack takes over the helm of the NBC News group, Mr. Lack will presumably make a decision about her future.

