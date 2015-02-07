The president of NBC News just sent this memo about Brian Williams to employees

YouTube Brian Williams apologizing for his ‘bungled’ helicopter story on ‘NBC Nightly News.’

NBC just sent Business Insider an email that Deborah Turness, the president of the network’s news division, sent to all NBC News staff on Friday afternoon regarding the growing scandal surrounding Brian Williams.

On Wednesday Williams, NBC News’ top anchor, confessed he “bungled” a story he had told on air about being in a helicopter that was shot down by an RPG in 2003. His admission came after multiple soldiers questioned the tale, which he has told on multiple occasions, and revealed he was actually not in the aircraft.

Turness’ email said NBC News is “working on what the best next steps are” to address the situation.

Since the story broke on Wednesday, Williams’ reporting on Hurricane Katrina has also been called into question. According to multiple reports, NBC News has launched an internal investigation into the matter.

NBC has not responded to requests for comment from Business Insider about the reported investigation or whether Williams will face disciplinary action.

Read Turness’ full email below:

All, This has been a difficult few days for all of us at NBC News. Yesterday, Brian and I spoke to the Nightly News team. And this morning at the Editorial Exchange, we both addressed the wider group. Brian apologised once again, and specifically expressed how sorry he is for the impact this has had on all of you and on this proud organisation. As you would expect, we have a team dedicated to gathering the facts to help us make sense of all that has transpired. We’re working on what the best next steps are — and when we have something to communicate we will of course share it with you. Since joining NBC News, I’ve seen great strength and resilience. We are a close-knit family, and your response this week has made that even clearer. As a relentless news agenda marches on, thank you again for continuing to do what we do best — bring the most important stories of the day to our audience. Deborah

