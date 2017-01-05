NBC flubs Megyn Kelly's biography, mistakenly claims she interviewed Obama

In its victory lap on Tuesday announcing Megyn Kelly departure from Fox News for two new television shows at NBC set to debut later this year, the network appeared to flub one important aspect of Kelly’s background.

NBC News’ official announcement on Tuesday dubbed Kelly “one of America’s most prominent anchors,” and claimed she “interviewed a wide range of national and international newsmakers, including both President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama.”

There was only one problem: Kelly has never interviewed Obama.

In an April interview with Variety, Kelly listed President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as two of her dream interview candidates.

“I would love to interview Barack Obama, and I’d love to interview Michelle Obama,” Kelly said. “Have you ever seen her on Fox News? The Obamas are not big fans. I understand that. I still think they should do it. I think they would be able to reach a lot of people they don’t normally reach, and I’d be very fair.”

Kelly told Jimmy Kimmel in 2014 that met the Obamas at a White House holiday party, where she made an awkward joke about running for office, but that was the extent of their personal relationship.

Few big-name Fox News personalities have scored big name interviews with the president. Though he once called them the “biggest bunch of crybabies” he’d ever seen, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace interviewed Obama on-air during his presidency, while Obama also sat down with Bill O’Reilly.

In November, Kelly slammed Obama for his criticism of Fox News, asking why he spoke to Fox News infrequently during his time in office.

“Why not speak to the country that watches Fox News and trusts it?” Kelly asked her panel. When panelist Lawrence Korb pointed out that Obama sat down with Wallace and O’Reilly, Kelly dismissed Korb’s point.

“Oh, please,” she said.

NBC’s announcement on Tuesday came after months of speculation about Kelly’s future at Fox News, as she and 21st Century chair Rupert Murdoch appeared to publicly negotiate aspects of her contact through media outlets.

NBC did not return Business Insider’s request for comment.

