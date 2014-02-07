People Are Already Having Issues With NBC's Olympic Live Stream

It has been almost two years since the Summer Olympics, and NBC still hasn’t solved its online streaming problems for this year’s Winter Olympics.

Our attempts to view live streaming on NBCOlympics.com with multiple computers and in multiple cities have resulted in the video being redirected to other pre-recorded video. The 2010 gold medal hockey game played in one instance and a bio of Olympian Hannah Kearney in another instance.

NBC is aware of the problem, according to SB Nation:

NBC says it’s having issues with its live stream right now.

— SB Nation Olympics (@SBNOlympics) February 6, 2014

And the issue is affecting many users:

Hmmm…I have lost my NBC live stream of the moguls. Very frustrating. #letmewatch #remotecoveragewoes

— Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) February 6, 2014

9 minutes into women’s moguls, which NBC is touting on its Olympic web site, the live stream stops & says coverage has concluded. OK.

— Travis Waldron (@Travis_Waldron) February 6, 2014

In 2010, viewers were able load the live footage, but the feeds constantly froze and crashed.

NBC blamed that problem on the computers and Internet bandwidth being used by the viewers even though the streams improved dramatically after a few days.

With NBC’s online feed failing, now is a good time to look into alternative sources. Click here to get a rundown of other online sources for live Olympic coverage.

