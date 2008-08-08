NBC Lawyers In Panic Mode, Scrambling To Stamp Out Internet Olympics Feeds

We view the Olympics as a global sporting tradition and consider ourselves citizens of the world, so we don’t have much patience with country-specific broadcasting rights. Thus, we’re happy that we (and you) can watch the Olympics live right here on on SAI.



(Frankly, we wish we could watch the Olympics on NBCOlympics.com, because their feed is marvelously crisp, but of course NBC is doing everything it can to prevent that. Specifically, NBC is trying to make us watch tonight, on tape delay, when the opening cermonies will be as stale as yesterday’s bread. And when they do broadcast events on NBCOlympics.com, of course, they’re not about to let us embed them.)

NBC views the 2000+ year-old global Olympic tradition as its own personal entertainment show and is therefore doing everything it can to prevent you (and us) from watching them live. For example, check out these takedown notices on veetle.com:

