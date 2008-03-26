NBC's New Season: A Lot Like This Year's

One upside of the writers strike: The networks don’t need to spend time sorting through dozens of pilots of new shows to figure out which ones they’ll show off to advertisers this spring. That’s because they don’t have many new shows, because there hasn’t been a traditional “pilot season”.



That’s why NBC is going to announce its 2008-2009 schedule next week — a full six weeks before the “upfront” selling week. That gives NBC more time to butter up advertisers. What does it mean for the viewers? It means they’re going to see the same shows next fall that they’ve seen already.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.