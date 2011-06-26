7 Lessons From The Most Costly TV Failures In History

Upfronts came and went — and this summer, while you’re swimming and half-watching television’s off-season, programming executives are growing nervous.



That’s because in a matter of weeks, the multimillion-dollar wagers they’ve made on pilots will materialise into real, live, do-or-die series.

What these network suits fear is that one of their new, expensive babies will crash and burn, taking a huge chunk of the budget with them.

We know they remember these painful lessons turned television lore — we just hope they learned from them.

