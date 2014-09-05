NBC Is Paying For Matt Lauer's Helicopter Rides To Work From The Hamptons

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Matt Lauer, who lives in Water Mill full time with his family, appeared on the cover of Hamptons magazine in 2012.

After a turbulent past few years at the “Today” show, NBC is doing everything they can to keep host Matt Lauer happy.

According to PageSix, that includes flying him to and from the Hamptons during the week.

“NBC News chiefs want to do everything to keep Matt happy. They believe ‘Today’ has turned a corner and he is the key to its continuing success,” a source told the Post. “They agreed to pay for his helicopter flights to the Hamptons and back, so he can spend more time with his family.”

Lauer owns a

40-acre horse farm in Water Mill and a nearby $US15 million mansion, in which he lives year-round with his wife, Annette Roque, and their children.

The “Today” anchor previously told co-anchor Hoda Kotb that his life in the Hamptons is more normal than it sounds:

“I think the image that people have is that it’s all polo fields and cocktail parties. And the fact of the matter — my experience and Annette’s experience . . . is about parent-teacher conferences and Little League and music lessons.” He continued, “We have a painfully normal existence . . . We go to the local drugstore, and we walk the dog on the beach . . . and take pony-riding lessons . . . very much small-town America — it just happens to have a reputation and a name like the Hamptons.”

While NBC sources told The Post that chopper rides have been up to three times a week, an NBC rep insists: “On rare occasions, Matt will fly home, but most of the time you’ll find him stuck in traffic on the Long Island Expressway with everyone else.”

In June, Lauer extended his $US20 million-a-year contract with NBC News to remain a “Today” co-host through 2016, following rumours that he would leave the show after how he was portrayed in the media following Ann Curry’s 2012 departure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.