NBC Apologizes To Michele Bachmann For Playing "Lying ___ Bitch" As Her Intro Song

NBC officially apologized yesterday to Michele Bachmann for the intro she received on Jimmy Fallon‘s show last Monday night when The Roots played ‘Lyin’ arse Bitch’ as she walked on the stage.



Fallon tweeted an apology on Tuesday, but on Wednesday morning Bachmann appeared on Fox News and demanded one from NBC, which she got yesterday.

CNN reports that Bachmann received an apology letter Wednesday from NBC’s senior vice president for special programs and late night Doug Vaughan, which called the incident “not only unfortunate but also unacceptable.” The letter also said the band had been “severely reprimanded.”

NBC, which probably should have been able to figure out on its own that an apology was necessary without having to be prodded by Bachmann, reported on the apology yesterday morning on the Today show. Video below.





