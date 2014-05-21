NBC Wins Advertising's Most Important Viewers For The First Time Since 2004 [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

For the first time in a decade, NBC was America’s most-watched TV network in primetime among viewers 18 to 49 years old. The Peacock increased its primetime viewership in that demographic 13.7% from last year to 3.47 million, an uptick boosted by its airing of the Winter Olympics and Sunday Night Football, as well as strong performances by “The Voice” and “The Blacklist.” It was the first time NBC finished better than fourth in the demographic since the 2003-2004 season, CBS still boasted more overall viewers with 10.7 million to NBC’s 9.28 million.

Google overtook Apple to become the world’s most valuable brand, according to global market research agency Millward Brown. Google’s brand was valued at $US158.84 billion, with Apple pegged at $US147.88 billion after being No. 1 each of the past three years.

Industry self-regulator the National Advertising Division said that content marketing engine Taboola needs to more clearly mark as “sponsored” the recommendation links it places on the bottom of online stories. To do so, the NAD recommended that Taboola alter its recommendation widget to change the size, font colour, and boldness of its “sponsored content” and “promoted content” labels.

Yum! Brands promoted Brian Niccol to be Taco Bell’s next CEO. Niccol was previously Taco Bell’s U.S. president, and he oversaw the rollout of the Doritos Locos taco.

NetJets tapped Havas Worldwide to run its digital marketing account.

Former Razorfish president Christian Juhl was named global CEO of the London-based digital agency Essence.

Sweet ‘N Low is launching a new ad campaign with Womensforum.com that will provide the site’s audience of 39 million people with food, clothing, life-style tips for staying slim.

We Are Social hired mcgarrybowen’s Jenn Bader to serve as group account director and former JWT analytics man Craig Stauber to be its director of research and insights.

