NBC (GE) To Use TiVo's Viewership Research Service

In a threat to Nielsen and others in the TV rating game, TiVo’s fledgling second-by-second viewership info service appears to be gaining momentum. According to the WSJ, TiVo sign NBC as its first major broadcast customer. Not clear whether any money is changing hands, but at this point, the money is irrelevant: What TiVo needs is critical mass.

What NBC needs, meanwhile, is a way to add value to advertisers (or at least demonstrate that value is being delivered) even when viewers skip ads. TiVo’s “interactive tags” may be another step toward this.

