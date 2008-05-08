NBC: Free, Full Episodes Of 'The Office' And '30 Rock' For iPhones

NBC’s animus toward iTunes is well-documented. But the corporate rivalry between Apple (AAPL) and NBC U doesn’t extend to the iPhone, apparently.



NBC is streaming full episodes of “The Office” and “30 Rock” to the iPhone in unprotected Quicktime format. Without advertising. Go figure.

To get there, go to nbc.com on an iPhone (or presumably, an iPod touch). Scroll past Howie Mandel and Sam Waterston, and NBC invites you to “WATCH FULL EPISODES!”

Be warned: the quality is pretty bad and our borrowed iPhone froze twice.

But the mere presence of NBC content on the iPhone is counterintuitive. Keep in mind that Hulu, which distributes NBC content outside of NBC.com-owned sites, streams in Flash, which is not supported by the iPhone.

We’re calling NBC to get clarity on this, which seems to go against at least two of CEO Jeff Zucker’s objectives: protect shows from piracy and stick it to Steve Jobs’ Apple.

See Also: Microsoft’s Zune Adds NBC Shows, Other Features; Still Unable To Combat Fierce Apathy



