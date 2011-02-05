NBC Fires The Guy Who Posted The "What Is The Internet" Video Of Katie Couric And Bryant Gumbel

NBC has fired the person who posted the video of former Today Show anchors Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel, and Elizabeth Vargas asking “What is the Internet?,” according to WaPo’s Rob Pegoraro (via TechDirt).



Ridiculous.

The video was off-air footage taken from 1994 of the three hosts trying to define the “Internet.” Again, the video was from 1994 – a time when the Internet hadn’t yet taken over our lives.

So, why did NBC feel compelled to fire the guy over this? The video does no harm at all to the news anchors, and it could even be considered an actual viral promotion for the Today Show.

NBC blew it with this one.

Watch the video in question:



