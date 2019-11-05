These are the NBC executives who allegedly tried to shut down the Harvey Weinstein story and are still at the company

Ronan Farrow’s award-winning October 2017 report on multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault against high-profile film executive Harvey Weinstein is credited with shaking Hollywood and bringing the #MeToo movement into the mainstream.

However, in a book detailing his months of reporting, Farrow wrote that the story almost didn’t see the light of day when NBC Universal stifled the story, prompting him to take it to The New Yorker.

Farrow called out four top executives for their roles in pushing back on and stifling his reporting, some of whom seemed to be acting in favour of their friendships with Weinstein. All of them are still employed by the media giant.

In “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,” journalist Ronan Farrow details his trail of reporting investigating allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Farrow’s story was published by The New Yorker in 2017 and went on to earn Farrow a shared Pulitzer Prize before it played a critical role in sparking the #MeToo movement.

Despite the story’s success, Farrow’s investigation process was far from easy, as he allegedly battled top figures in NBC’s corporate leadership to pursue and publish the story, which he eventually took to The New Yorker after it was stifled at the broadcasting giant.

Farrow detailed his struggles with NBC’s top brass in a book published earlier this month, where he contends that the network’s biggest figures stifled the story as part of an effort to keep internal allegations against anchor Matt Lauer under wraps.

The network and its executives have denied all of Farrow’s allegations of wrongdoing, and despite the controversy, these key figures are still running the show at NBC.

NBC Universal CEO Stephen Burke

Farrow writes that he was told Burke, who is also a top executive at the network’s parent company Comcast, made the ultimate decision for NBC News to not run the story.

Burke “had a rapport” with Weinstein throughout the reporting process and a former member of Weinstein’s staff described the executive to Farrow as being “in Weinstein’s pocket,” according to Farrow’s written account.

The executive has also been under scrutiny for Farrow’s claim that he was warned in 2015 of a culture of sexual harassment at NBC’s news division, two years before anchor Matt Lauer was fired for harassment amid graphic allegations that surfaced from three initial accusers.

Burke was the highest-paid employee at the cable conglomerate in 2018, earning nearly $US40 million that year and more than $US120 million in the previous three years, according to a filing reported by CBS News.

Burke also sits on boards of Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase, according to his Comcast bio.

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Museum of the Moving Image President of NBC News Noah Oppenheim attends Museum of the Moving Image Award for Achievement in Media and Entertainment at Park Hyatt Hotel New York on June 6, 2017 in New York City.

Farrow details Oppenheim’s key role in kicking off the story by suggesting he interview Rose McGowan, who he said he noticed had “tweeted something about a studio head.”

McGowan would go on to be one of the report’s key accusers, telling Farrow and his team that Weinstein had sexually assaulted her at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival, but as Farrow’s reporting charged on, he wrote in the book that Oppenheim became one of his most direct opponents in releasing the report.

“Harvey Weinstein grabbing a lady’s breasts a couple of years ago, that’s not national news,” Oppenheim said, according to the book, before telling Farrow it would be a better fit for The Hollywood Reporter, or the “Today” show. It was one of several hard stops Farrow wrote that Oppenheim ordered.

Farrow claims in the book that Oppenheim’s lack of support for his reporting was because Weinstein had threatened to expose sexual harassment allegations against anchor Matt Lauer in the “National Enquirer.”

Farrow claimed that Oppenheim was aware of the allegations, though the executive has denied any knowledge and the network has denied that severance paid to several women mentioned in the book were related.

Oppenheim dismissed Farrow’s book as “a smear,” and repeatedly claimed that executives refused to publish the story because it was missing sources and interviews, which a member of Farrow’s team has said is not true, particularly given that it was published in full only six weeks later.

While battling backlash for his handling of the Weinstein story, Oppenheim has also come under scrutiny for appearing to use his role for promoting his personal side projects and suspicions about his shielding of Lauer, as claimed in Farrow’s book.

NBC News and MSNBC Chairman Andy Lack

Rob Kim/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images Andrew Lack and Chuck Todd toast NBC News? ?Meet the Press,? the longest-running show in television history, with 70 years and counting at the Newseum the night of Nov. 9, 2017.

Lack, a veteran of the network, was described by Farrow in the book as one of Weinstein’s key points of contact that he pressured to get the story killed.

Lack is described as one of Weinstein’s surest allies among the executives, as Farrow cited a phone call between Lack and Weinstein’s lead attorney David Boies, during which Lack told Boies that there wouldn’t be a story.

“We’ve told Harvey we’re not doing a story,” Lack reportedly said. “If we decide to do a story, we’ll tell him.”

Nearly one year after the story was released, Lack reportedly pushed back on Farrow’s allegations, writing in a memo to employees to echo his colleagues’ defences that he didn’t feel there were enough sources and corroborating information to publish the story, and even included a 10-page timeline of the reporting process.

Lack has been a controversial figure since he returned to the network in 2015 at Burke’s behest, and Farrow writes that the executive “pursued sexual relationships with underlings and talent” in the 1980s and 90s, which ended in a nondisclosure agreement and a string of professional retaliation against a woman who rejected Lack.

“‘Why would you do that?’ one executive recalled, asking Steve Burke about bringing Lack back, according to Farrow’s book. “‘The reason you have those cultural problems down there – he created that!'”

When the allegations against Matt Lauer, Lack’s longtime friend, were revealed, Lack was reported to be squarely in the centre of silencing multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations in a role at Sony years earlier.

MSNBC President Phil Griffin

Griffin, along with Lack and Oppenheim, were part of the “the triumvirate,” a term Farrow wrote that Weinstein’s assistants coined to refer to the executives that fielded his calls as Farrow’s reporting continued throughout 2017.

In a “fact sheet” released by Oppenheim to push back on some of the book’s claims, he wrote that Griffin received 13 calls from Weinstein, but had no role in supervising Farrow or his reporting.

Farrow also wrote about Griffin’s reputation within the organisation, specifically that he was “known for making lewd and crass remarks in work emails.” In one particular incident, Farrow alleged that Griffin “waved” a printed image of television host Maria Menounos’ vagina, which was a zoomed-in image of a wardrobe malfunction she had while wearing a bikini.

