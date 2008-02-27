NBC's DVR Study: In Repeats

NBC has hooked up TV viewers to elaborate contraptions that track eye movements, heart rate, palm sweat etc. … all in an effort to prove that viewers pay attention when they skip past commercials using DVRs.



Great story. Also, a familiar story: Today’s WSJ piece rehashes the same information we learned last summer, when the NYT ran the same piece.

In July, NBC research president Alan Wurtzel told the Times that when it comes to fast-forwarded ads “the assumption has always been that they have no economic value, that they have no communication value. But the fact of the matter is we’re learning that they are valuable.”

So what’s new now? Not much. Wurtzel tells the WSJ people who skip past ads for the “Bourne” movies with Matt Damon tend to remember them. They also respond to Mr. Mucus, the Mucinex spokescartoon.

To repeat: NBC wants you to know DVR viewers do watch — and remember — skipped ads.

