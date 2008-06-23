NBC Ends Fight About Tim Russert Slot By Picking Tom Brokaw

After speculation over who would replace Tim Russert as moderator of Meet The Press turned into an all-out war of the words on Friday, NBC put an end to the infighting this weekend.



NY Times: NBC moved quickly to stanch speculation about who would succeed Tim Russert as moderator of “Meet the Press,” announcing Sunday that Tom Brokaw, former anchor of “NBC Nightly News,” would fill the role for the rest of this election year.

“I volunteered,” Mr. Brokaw said in a telephone interview from his ranch in Montana. “A number of people had suggested it. Steve Capus and I talked about it over the weekend. I looked at my calendar and manipulated a couple of personal things, and I told him I can get us through the election.”

Mr. Capus, president of NBC News, said in a telephone interview, “When Tom proposed this idea, we jumped at it,” adding: “It was a huge relief. It offers us some time.”

More on nytimes.com

Between Brokaw volunteering and the fact that if he hadn’t NBC News would have used a rotating series of moderators, this all means that if anyone was trying to make a pitch to replace Russert, it was all in vain, since NBC had decided it wasn’t going to pick a new permanent moderator until November at the earliest. Perhaps it would have quieted the backbiting sooner if Capus had mentioned that on Friday instead of just letting a network insider call Page Six’s story “bullshit.”

Photo by David Berkowitz from Flickr

