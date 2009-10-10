NBC Employees Fret About Potential Buyer Comcast's Health Plan

When news broke last week that Comcast was in talks to acquire a majority stake, we hear one of the first thoughts that popped into many NBC employees’ heads was: ‘What about our health plan?’



The staff in NBC’s New York office hear Comcast has some terrible health coverage. They fear having to switch doctors or losing their coverage.

(Note: There are plenty of long-term interns and freelancers at NBC who don’t even have health care, so permanants might want to be thankful that they have anything!)

Any Comcast employees out there want to help out your (potentially) soon-to-be co-workers? Let them know what the medical coverage is like in the comments. Or email us at [email protected]

