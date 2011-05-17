NBC drops Wonder Woman NBC has decided to pass on David E. Kelley‘s Wonder Woman TV series, despite having the most buzz of any pilot this season.



The news comes after lackluster reception and a network screening that went poorly. The drama, produced by Warner Bros. TV, is a reinvention of the iconic DC comic in which Wonder Woman (Adrianne Palicki) is a vigilante crime-fighter in Los Angeles but also a successful corporate executive trying to balance all the elements of her extraordinary life.

Adrianne Palicki was joined by Elizabeth Hurley, Tracie Thoms and Cary Elwes. Jeffrey Reiner (The Event) directed the pilot. It is rumoured that the network is set to renew David E. Kelley‘s first season drama, Harry’s Law, instead.

Actress Tracie Thoms took to Twitter to voice her disappointment:

“I am very sad that NBC passed on Wonder Woman. But that just goes to show you: There is no such thing as a “sure thing” in this biz.”

