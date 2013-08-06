'To Catch A Predator' Host Chris Hansen Let Go From NBC After Photos Emerge Of Him Kissing Former Mistress

Just two weeks after we published photos of married journalist

Chris Hansenkissing his former mistress

Kristyn Caddell, NBC has announced they will not renew the contract of the one-time host of the controversial ratings juggernaut, To Catch a Predator.

“Chris has been a valued member of the team and we thank him for his many contributions to Dateline and NBC News over the last 20 years,” NBC told TV Guide Magazine. “We wish him the very best.”

The 54-year-old Hansen said in a statement he’ll focus his energy toward “hosting and executive producing projects that will be announced in the coming months.”

Last month we spoke with Caddell, who complained she’s been essentially blackballed from the news industry after her secret relationship with the married father-of-two was exposed two years ago.

Caddell, who said Hansen led her to believe he’d eventually leave his wife for her, also gave us three photos of them together, one of him passionately kissing her on a public street.

In our chat, she expressed resentment about what she called a “double standard” in play, as Hansen continued with his career after the news of their four-month affair broke, while hers was stuck in neutral.

“No matter what your philosophy is on someone who has an affair — if it was the man or the woman’s fault — there are two people involved and if I can’t work, he should not be able to work,” Caddell, 32, told RadarOnline.com. “I have lived the double standard.

“A double standard is an understatement as to what happens in this industry: The women get fired, and the men keep going.”

