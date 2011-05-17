UPFRONTS 2011: Go Behind The Scenes Of NBC's Rainbow-Bright Ballroom Affair

NBC’s upfront presentation at the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan today was crammed with advertisers — but relatively low on stars, most of whom stayed backstage during the presentation instead of hawking their own shows.



Advertisers still got to glimpse them — just not in the flesh.

NBC draped black and white portraits of its boldname talent like Tina Fey throughout the hotel to remind guests that they’ve got a big stable of stars — even if they hadn’t all showed up, as one famous in-house band did.

