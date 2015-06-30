NBC fires Donald Trump after he calls Mexicans rapists and drug runners

NBC is dumping Donald Trump.

In a press release on Monday, NBC said it was severing business ties with the real-estate mogul and GOP presidential candidate Trump because of statements in which he called Mexican immigrants rapists and drug runners.

“Due to recent derogatory statements by Donald Trump regarding immigrants, NBCUniversal is ending its relationship with Mr. Trump,” NBC said in the statement.

NBC said it was dropping Trump’s Miss USA and Miss Universe beauty pageants, and it indicated that Trump would no longer host “The Apprentice.”

The decision comes after Trump doubled down on statements from his presidential announcement speech in which he described Mexican immigrants as rapists and drug runners.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best; they’re not sending you,” Trump said in his announcement speech. “They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

Trump responded quickly at an appearance in Chicago, and he hinted that he was the one who ended the relationship.

“They didn’t want me to run because they wanted me to do ‘The Celebrity Apprentice,'” Trump told reporters.

“They were not happy,” Trump said.

“I think as far as ending the relationship, I have to do that, because my view on immigration is much different than the people at NBC,” Trump said.

Trump also fired back in a statement distributed by his office, in which he called NBC “weak” and questioning their support of anchor Brian Williams.

“If NBC is so weak and so foolish to not understand the serious illegal immigration problem in the United States, coupled with the horrendous and unfair trade deals we are making with Mexico, then their contract violating closure of Miss Universe/Miss USA will be determined in court,” Trump said in the statement provided by his office. “Furthermore, they will stand behind lying Brian Williams, but won’t stand behind people that tell it like it is, as unpleasant as that may be.”

NBC isn’t the only network to sever ties with Trump.

Last week, Univision called Trump’s comments “insulting” and announced that it would no longer carry the Miss USA pageant.

After Univision’s announcement last week, Trump slammed the television company. The real-estate mogul banned network executives from his Miami golf course and said he would pursue a breach-of-contract lawsuit. He also publically declared that he rejected an apology from Univision executive Alberto Ciurana.

“Alberto Ciurana issued an apology to me late last night,” Trump said. “Apology not accepted. I call for his resignation.”

One of Trump’s 2016 rivals appeared amused at the news.

When New York Times reporter Jason Horowitz told Jeb Bush about NBC’s decision, the former Florida governor reportedly chuckled and took a shot at Trump’s dubious self-reported fortune.

I told @JebBush Donald Trump had been fired. He smiled. “Literally? For the show? He’s worth 9 billion bucks so he’ll be able to survive.”

— Jason Horowitz (@jasondhorowitz) June 29, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.