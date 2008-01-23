NBC Direct Taps Ad Network YuMe

NBC U has tapped broadband video ad network YuMe to power video ads for its fledgling download service, NBC Direct. Still in beta, NBC Direct will offer NBC shows for download on a free, ad-supported basis. It’s one of several of NBC U attempts to propagate its video online without, including its joint venture with Fox, Hulu.com

YuMe bills itself as the first targeted ad network “optimised for broadband video,” and will serve pre-roll as well as mid-roll ads for NBC Direct. They cite a Deloitte survey saying 60% of folks are willing to watch a pre-roll ad to get to video they want. Earlier today we heard some less optimistic stats on that front.

If early reviews of the service are to be believed, NBC should be wary of adding any additional annoyance to the PC-only service. An “enhanced” version will be available in Q1, NBC said. The first shows available on-demand will be those produced and owned by the network, including “30 Rock,” “Friday Night Lights,” “The Office,” “Heroes,” “American Gladiators,” etc.

Related: NBC Direct: Better Hope Hulu Works Because This Won’t

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.