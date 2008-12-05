NBC Cuts 500, Starting With News (GE)

Layoffs at NBC Universal (GE), TV Newser reports:
TVNewser has learned NBC Universal will be cutting up to 500 jobs in a round of layoffs which are now underway at all levels of the company — television, film and parks. That amounts to about 3% of the workforce. An insider with knowledge of the situation says the cuts are expected to continue into next week.
Continue Reading at Media Bistro>
