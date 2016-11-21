NBC News under fire for misleading tweets about Trump's 'Muslim registry'

NBC News came under fire Sunday morning for a pair of tweets that removed context from an answer Reince Priebus, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for White House chief of staff, offered on the idea of a Muslim registry.
Priebus appeared “Meet the Press” and was asked by host Chuck Todd if he could rule out the idea of placing Muslims on a registry.
Here was the exchange:
TODD: Can you equivocally rule out a registry for Muslims?
PRIEBUS: Look, I’m not going to rule out anything. But, we are not going to have a registry based on religion.
The public relations account for NBC News tweeted out the exchange twice, but left out the second part of Priebus’ response:
“Can you rule out a registry for Muslims?” asks @ChuckTodd.
“I’m not going to rule out anything…” says @Reince on @MeetThePress #MTP
— NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) November 20, 2016
WATCH: WH Chief of Staff @Reince “not going to rule out anything” when asked about a possible Muslim registry. #MTPhttps://t.co/pSd0PZCuaa
— NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) November 20, 2016
The tweets quickly faced criticism.
“This quote is in fact opposite of what PR tweet indicates,” tweeted Maggie Haberman, a political correspondent for The New York Times.
Charlie Warzel, a senior technology writer for BuzzFeed, called it an “irresponsible half-quote w/o even a link for context.”
Others flooded the NBC News account with messages calling the tweets “misleading” and “dishonest.”
A representative for NBC News declined to say whether the media organisation would issue a retraction, but the Twitter account dug its heels in the sand in a reply to Haberman.
@maggieNYT Full @meetthepress answer for reference. He *does* say “I’m not going to rule out anything.” pic.twitter.com/7PXxvfWEAg
— NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) November 20, 2016
Trump has often criticised the media, alleging that it has not fairly covered his campaign or, more recently, his transition.
