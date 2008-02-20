NBC Competes With Hulu, A-Team Channel

NBC is loading up its web site, and those of cable properties Sci Fi, Chiller, and Sleuth, with vintage TV series like “The A-Team,” “Miami Vice,” “Battlestar Galactica,” and “Simon & Simon.” The series will be offered for free, with ads.



It’s an obvious, overdue move, but it raises questions: doesn’t this hurt Hulu, which is streaming many of the same shows? And doesn’t it hurt the nascent NBC Direct, the paid download service currently in a primitive beta?

Of course, just a couple of years ago (or less) someone would be asking if putting the shows online would hurt network TV or local affiliates. The new conventional wisdom: Get the stuff on as many corners of the Web as you can.

