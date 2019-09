It’s not all about Keith Olbermann getting the boot.



The merger can have happy results also. Behold CNBC’s Nicole Lapin on the Golf Channel this morning.

Apparently, this is a week-long thing. Matt Lauer will be popping up on Friday.

