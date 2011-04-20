NBC-Comcast Sports Group To Pay $2 Billion To Keep NHL Broadcast Rights*

Photo: AP

Sports Business Journal is reporting that the newly merged NBC-Comcast Sports Group has won the bidding war to keep the NHL’s broadcast rights.Comcast includes Versus, which has the league’s primary broadcaster since the lockout in 2005.



ESPN reportedly entered the bidding this year, but as current rights holder, NBC/Versus had the right to match any bid.

Details will be announced by the league and the network later today.

UPDATE: Bloomberg reports the deal is for 10 years and $2 billion package. The NHL will make a formal announcement at 1:00 p.m. ET

